Tszyu crushes Ocampo in devastating 1st round to retain WBO interim super-welterweight title

PTI | Goldcoast | Updated: 18-06-2023 12:57 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 12:33 IST
Representational Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

Tim Tszyu retained his WBO interim super-welterweight title with a stunning first round knockout of Mexican Carlos Ocampo on Sunday.

It took the Australian just 77 seconds to knock Ocampo down and successfully defend the belt he claimed with a ninth-round stoppage of American Tony Harrison in Sydney in March.

Tszyu first knocked down Ocampo with a big right before finishing the Mexican with a left hook to the delight of the parochial home crowd at the Gold Coast Convention Centre to extend his undefeated record to 23 wins from 23 fights with a 17th KO.

“I copped a lot of different adversities going into this fight so for me it was all about getting the job done, just pushing through,” Tszyu said. “I didn't think it was going to be this early because this guy's a warrior. But it's Tim Tszyu here.'' Tszyu's next opponent is undisputed world champion Jermell Charlo, who he will fight on Oct.1 for the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF belts. The pair's original bout for Jan. 29 was postponed in December when the American broke two bones in his right hand.

“There's no doubt I'm going to America, that's the land I want to conquer,” said Tszyu. “The big one's coming up. I've got this interim belt but I'm not satisfied. ''It's not just the belts. I want the name Charlo' on my resume.”

