Left Menu

SAI centre in Sonepat buzzing again with protesting wrestlers joining others for Asian Games trials

Vinesh Phogat, one of the prominent faces of the protest against the WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had visited the centre on June 9 for practice while her cousin sister Geeta Phogat also hit the mat for the trials.Geeta, who had made a comeback to competitive wrestling after a maternity break at the National Championship in Gonda in November 2021, is being accompanied by her husband Pawan Saroha, also a wrestler.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 22:08 IST
SAI centre in Sonepat buzzing again with protesting wrestlers joining others for Asian Games trials

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Sonepat is buzzing again with protesting wrestlers joining several of their colleagues to prepare for the Asian Games trials. Vinesh Phogat, one of the prominent faces of the protest against the WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, had visited the centre on June 9 for practice while her cousin sister Geeta Phogat also hit the mat for the trials.

Geeta, who had made a comeback to competitive wrestling after a maternity break at the National Championship in Gonda in November 2021, is being accompanied by her husband Pawan Saroha, also a wrestler. Sangeeta, younger sister of Geeta, is also accompanying her husband and Tokyo Games bronze medallist Bajrang Punia to the centre.

The women wrestlers assemble for National Camp at SAI centre in Lucknow but in the wake of agitation against the WFI chief, it was moved out from the Uttar Pradesh capital. ''The protesting wrestlers have been away from the mat for a long time. Mostly they are spending time in gym. Sangeeta is also working on strength building,'' said a SAI source.

''Vinesh had joined the centre as early as June 9. Geeta Phogat has also been coming regularly. It seems normalcy is returning to the complex,'' added the official.

Bajrang and his sparring partner Jitender Kinha have already started practising at the Bahalgarh centre, where national camp for men's freestyle and Greco Roman wrestlers is held throughout the year.

On Friday, the wrestlers had approached the Sports Ministry, requesting that the trials be held in August since they are can't be ready for the competition if trials are held later this month.

The IOA, which has already asked all national federations to submit the final list of their squads by June 30, has approached the Olympic Council of Asia, asking if can submit the wrestling squad by August 10.

The IOA is required to send names of all participating Indian players to the OCA by July 15. The wrestlers had restarted their sit at Jantar Mantar on April 23 and were there till May 28, the day Delhi police detained them for violation of law and order. They had also practiced for a few days at the Railways stadium near the protest site but could not continue due to the protest where they were required to meet visitors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023