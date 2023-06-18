Left Menu

Playing that style is comfortable, I like it: Carlos Alcaraz ready to implement aggressive game on grass

World No. 2 Alcaraz will begin his Queen's Club Championships campaign against French qualifier Arthur Fils.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2023 23:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 23:09 IST
Playing that style is comfortable, I like it: Carlos Alcaraz ready to implement aggressive game on grass
Carlos Alcaraz (Photo: ATP Tour/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Refreshed after his French Open 2023 semi-final defeat against the 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, the World No.2 Carlos Alcaraz is excited to compete on grass this week at the Queen's Club Championships, where he will make his debut. The Spaniard arrived in London on Saturday and quickly took to the court in an attempt to adjust from the Parisian clay to the lawns of west London.

"I arrived in London Saturday morning and I had my first practice on grass yesterday," Alcaraz said during his pre-tournament press conference on Sunday. "I was not able to practise too much at home as we have no grass courts. I need to adapt my movement and shots on the grass, but I am really happy with the practice I have had here," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon the previous year, is playing in just his third tour-level match on grass this week at the ATP 500. The top seed has won 10 tour-level championships in his career, seven of them have been won on clay and three on hard courts. He recently claimed that he rested for four days after his loss in Paris. Alcaraz communicated his ideas on the surface, determined to leave his mark on the grass.

"The most difficult part is to move well on grass. You need to be more careful than other surfaces, so for me to move on grass is the most difficult. The most comfortable is going to the net and playing aggressively all the time. For me it is similar to other surfaces with my style. Playing that style is comfortable and I like it," Alcaraz said. "There are a lot of players who slice on grass. I am not one of them, so I have to think about the movement. I have to be focused on every movement and shot. For me it is more tiring when you are moving on grass. It is totally different, so you have to be really specific," he added.

World No. 2 Alcaraz will begin his Queen's Club Championships campaign against French qualifier Arthur Fils. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global
2
Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

Trafficking in the Sahel: Smugglers ‘will take you anywhere’

 Global
3
73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocation without auction: ISpA

73 pc respondents on Trai's consultation paper seek satcom spectrum allocati...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; US FDA advises COVID vaccine makers to develop shots aimed at XBB.1.5 variant and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023