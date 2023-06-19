Left Menu

Soccer-Spain win Nations League final in penalty shootout

Simon then saved again from Bruno Petkovic to hand Spain a second chance to win, which Dani Carvajal took with a chipped finish. Spain's last title was the 2012 European Championship and the Nations League will help make up for a disappointing World Cup last year where they went out to Morocco in the last-16.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2023 03:10 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 03:10 IST
Spain beat Croatia 5-4 in a penalty shootout to win their first title in a decade as they secured the Nations League on Sunday. The final at the Feyenoord Stadium ended goalless after extra time, leaving the trophy to be settled on spotkicks with Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon emerging as the hero.

He saved Croatia's fourth kick from Lovro Majer giving Spain's Aymeric Laporte the chance to win the shootout but he hammered the ball against the bar. Simon then saved again from Bruno Petkovic to hand Spain a second chance to win, which Dani Carvajal took with a chipped finish.

Spain's last title was the 2012 European Championship and the Nations League will help make up for a disappointing World Cup last year where they went out to Morocco in the last-16. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

