Golf-Clark wins U.S. Open for first major title

American Wyndham Clark won the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club by one shot over Rory McIlroy on Sunday to claim his first major title.

Clark, who began the day in a share of the lead with Rickie Fowler, carded an even-par 70 that left him at 10 under on the week at the year's third major.

