Arunachal Taekwondo player selected to represent India in Asian Games

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 19-06-2023 12:51 IST | Created: 19-06-2023 12:51 IST
Arunachal Taekwondo player selected to represent India in Asian Games
A Taekwondo player from Arunachal Pradesh has been selected to represent India at the Asian Games, to be held at Hangzhou city in China, in September this year. The selection of Radha Bangsia was done after she secured the first position in the selection trial conducted by the Taekwondo Federation of India at the Sports Authority of Gujarat's sports complex in Nadiad from June 16 to 18, Arunachal Taekwondo Association general secretary Likha Robin said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has congratulated Bangsia for her feat.

Taking to Twitter the chief minister said, ''Happy & proud moment that Ms Radha Bangsia from Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy, #ArunachalPradesh got selected at the Asia Games Selection Trials held in Gujarat. She will represent India at the 19th Asian Games to be held in China.'' ''My compliment to Arunachal Taekwondo Association & Arunachal Olympic Association as well for grooming the athletes,'' Khandu said in another tweet.

Rikpy Nyodu from the state, who secured the third position was kept on standby.

Seven athletes from Arunachal participated in the trial selection.

Both Bangsia and Nyodu will attend a 50-day national preparation camp from July to August at the Lucknow-based Sports Authorities of India (SAI).

Thereafter, they along with other 30 athletes would further undergo 30 days foreign training, to be sponsored by the youth affairs & sports ministry and the SAI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

