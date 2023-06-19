"He's taken me on to a new level": Luke Shaw on his progress after Erik Ten Hag's arrival in Manchester United

Left Menu

English left-back Luke Shaw gave credit to Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag for the success and the growth he has enjoyed as a player.

English left-back Luke Shaw gave credit to Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag for the success and the growth he has enjoyed as a player. Shaw became Ten Hag's first-choice left-back after pulling off some exceptional performances for the Red Devils.

"I think I've been settled [at United] for quite a long time," he replied. "Of course, this season, the manager has definitely helped me," Shaw said in the press conference as quoted by manchesterunited.com. "I think he's taken me on to a new level. He is pushing me every day and that's what I need and what I want. I want to keep on improving and keep getting better, as I still think I can and get to a higher level. With the people around me and the coaches that I have, I feel like I can do that," Shaw added.

Manchester United have been linked to a couple of English players like Harry Kane and Mason Mount. He was questioned about if he has been speaking to his England colleagues about whether their futures could lead them to Old Trafford he joked and said, "There's a few." "It's all just a bit of banter really. We have a laugh and a joke about it. [I'm] not too sure what goes on behind the scenes to do with the club but, of course, when we are here and we are always together, we have a joke about it," Shaw added.

Two months ago, he was awarded for his efforts as Shaw signed a new contract which extended his stay at the club until 30 June 2027. He joined Manchester United in 2014 from Southampton and since then he has made 249 appearances for the club. Shaw has been phenomenal for Manchester United since the moment he entered Carrington.

Even though the beginning of his career was plagued by injuries Shaw made a strong comeback after Euro 2016. He featured regularly in the squad and became a popular face in the red side of Manchester. (ANI)

