Soccer-Saka treble helps England thrash North Macedonia 7-0 in Euro qualifier

England's Bukayo Saka netted a hat-trick in a 7-0 rout of North Macedonia as they tightened their grip atop Group C in Euro 2024 qualifying on Monday with a fourth consecutive victory.

Captain Harry Kane, with his 57th and 58th goals for his country, Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips all scored at Old Trafford in a game the hosts dominated as predicted. England look set for next year's finals after amassing a perfect 12 points having also beaten Ukraine, who are second on six points from three matches, Italy and Malta.

Saka's scoring heroics came in a flurry straddling halftime. His first goal in the 38th minute was an angled shot into the top corner. His second just after the break came after he chested the ball down and struck a left-foot volley.

Saka completed his treble in the 51st after running onto a through ball from Kane and then was swamped by joyous teammates. England manager Gareth Southgate wrapped the grinning 21-year-old in a bear hug when he was substituted minutes later.

England next play Ukraine on Sept. 9 when fourth-placed North Macedonia, who have three points from three matches, host Italy, who are third with three points from two games.

