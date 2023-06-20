Left Menu

Khwaja, Green stitch crucial partnership; Australia need 98 runs in final session to wrap up first Ashes Test

Partnership between Usman Khawaja and all-rounder Cameron Green kept Australia's hopes alive after the end of the afternoon session on the last day of the first Ashes Test against England at Birmingham on Tuesday

Partnership between Usman Khawaja and all-rounder Cameron Green kept Australia's hopes alive after the end of the afternoon session on the last day of the first Ashes Test against England at Birmingham on Tuesday. Australia need 98 runs to win the match and are placed at 183/5. Usman Khawaja is batting on 56 (159 balls) and Cameron Green on 22 (54 balls).

The first session of the day was washed out due to rain. Coming to bat on Day 5, Australia needed 174 runs to win the first Ashes Test. After the first session was washed, Scott Boland 13 (19)* and Usman Khawaja 34 (81)* started the proceedings for the Aussies who were 107/3.

Stuart Broad struck early and took the wicket of Scott Boland. Boland was sent in as nightwatchman yesterday to save the wicket for Australia. Scott Boland scored 20 runs. He went on to play a ball on the on-side, which led to an outside edge and the ball carried to the safe gloves of Jonny Bairstow. Australia were in a spot of bother at 121/4.

Travis Head was next on the crease and he carried on with his attacking gameplay, striking three fours. Moeen Ali took the wicket of Travis Head who was trying to drive away the ball and was caught in the slip by Joe Root. Travis Head scored 16 runs while hitting three boundaries and half of the Australian team was back in the pavilion at 143.

Usman Khawaja continued to steady the innings and completed his half-century in 143 balls. The duo of Green and Khawaja took Australia through the remainder of the session.

On Day 4, England started at 28/2 and were bundled out for 273. Knocks from Joe Root (46), Harry Brook (46) and skipper Ben Stokes (43) and lower order contribution from Ollie Robinson (27) helped England gain a 280-run lead with Australia needing 281 runs to win the match. Pat Cummins (4/63) and Nathan Lyon (4/80) were the main wicket-takers for the Aussies. Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland got one wicket each.

Brief scores: England 393/8 and 273; Australia 386 and 183/5 (Usman Khawaja 56* and David Warner 36, Stuart Broad 3/42). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

