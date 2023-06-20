Left Menu

Soccer-Tottenham's Son dismisses rumours of Saudi Arabia move

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min has shut down rumours that he could follow some of Europe's top players to Saudi Arabia anytime soon, adding that money is not his concern at the moment.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2023 22:12 IST | Created: 20-06-2023 22:08 IST
Soccer-Tottenham's Son dismisses rumours of Saudi Arabia move

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min has shut down rumours that he could follow some of Europe's top players to Saudi Arabia anytime soon, adding that money is not his concern at the moment. Al-Ittihad are keen to sign the South Korea forward for around 50 million pounds ($63.62 million) and are preparing to offer Son a long-term deal worth 25 million pounds per year, British media have reported.

"I have many things to do in the Premier League," Son said on Tuesday after South Korea's 1-1 friendly draw with El Salvador. "Money doesn't matter to me now, and the pride of playing football, to play in my favourite league is important."

The Saudi Arabian side have signed Karim Benzema on a three-season deal, worth $165 million according to local media who also report N'Golo Kante is set to sign for the club next from Chelsea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
2
Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab province

Two teenage girls, man killed in name of honour in Pakistan's Punjab provinc...

 Pakistan
3
International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm with an unforgettable weekend of Health, Wellness, and Fitness

International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF) took Delhi by storm...

 India
4
How can Pawan Kalyan unilaterally ask for Andhra Pradesh CM post, questions Kapu community leader

How can Pawan Kalyan unilaterally ask for Andhra Pradesh CM post, questions ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023