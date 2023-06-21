Bengal: Ganguly visits Raj Bhavan for 'courtesy' meeting
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-06-2023 00:48 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 00:48 IST
- India
Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday paid a visit to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan, an official said.
Ganguly spent around 40 minutes at the governor's official residence, he said.
"This was a courtesy meeting," the official said.
The former India cricket captain arrived at the Raj Bhavan around 5 pm, he added.
- India
- Sourav Ganguly
- BCCI
- West Bengal
