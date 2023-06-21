Left Menu

Soccer-Visitors Colombia stun Germany 2-0 in latest setback for Euro 2024 hosts

The hosts had more than 65% possession but did not manage a single shot on goal for the entire first half, often struggling to play the ball out of their own half. Colombia took the lead after Germany's Emre Can lost possession and Cuadrado whipped in a cross for Diaz to head past Ter Stegen.

Germany suffered a 2-0 home loss to Colombia in a friendly on Tuesday in their latest setback less than a year before they host Euro 2024. Luis Diaz's 54th-minute header and Juan Cuadrado's penalty in the 82nd gave the visitors their first victory over the Germans, who were booed at the end.

The Germans, who have less than a year to build a battle-hardened team for the continental tournament, had needed two late goals to draw 3-3 with Ukraine last week before Friday's 1-0 loss to Poland. The four-time world champions have won just one of their last five matches since their shock World Cup group-stage exit in December last year. They have also won just three of their last 11 matches.

The Colombians looked far hungrier in attack, forcing Germany keeper Marc Andre ter Stegen to make a string of good saves in the first half, while Germany's 21-year-old Malick Thiaw was impressive in defence. The hosts had more than 65% possession but did not manage a single shot on goal for the entire first half, often struggling to play the ball out of their own half.

Colombia took the lead after Germany's Emre Can lost possession and Cuadrado whipped in a cross for Diaz to head past Ter Stegen. The hosts briefly upped the tempo but were still vulnerable at the back.

The introduction of centre forward Niclas Fuellkrug did little to improve things up front and a Joshua Kimmich handball gave the visitors a chance to double their lead with Cuadrado scoring from the spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

