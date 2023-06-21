Heavy rain, flooded playing surface forces long delay during European soccer qualifier in Scotland

Left Menu

PTI | Glasgow | Updated: 21-06-2023 02:37 IST
Heavy rain and a waterlogged field led to play being suspended for about 1 hour, 40 minutes in Scotland's European Championship qualifying game against Georgia on Tuesday.

The game started with puddles on the Hampden Park pitch in Glasgow and the ball kicking up sprays of water as it splashed around.

Scotland's opening goal in the sixth minute by Callum McGregor prompted referee István Vad to assess if the pitch was still playable. He eventually took the teams off in the 10th minute.

Scotland players returned to warm up about an hour later for the restart but the resumption was repeatedly delayed with the Georgia team seeming reluctant to continue.

The game finally restarted soon after 9:30 p.m. local time and was set to finish approaching 11:30 p.m. — unusually late for a game in Britain.

Scotland is seeking a fourth straight win to begin Group A which also includes Spain, Norway and Cyprus.

