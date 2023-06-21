"We could have done better," France midfielder Tchouameni after 1-0 victory against Greece

France defeated Greece 1-0 in a close encounter on Tuesday in the UEFA EURO Qualifiers match. After the win, France's midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni said, victory is the most important but after that, we could have done better, as per the official website of UEFA. France are now favourites to progress to the EURO 2024 tournament as they are on top of their Group. France are on top of Group B with 12 points. They played four games and won all four.

In Group B, France is along with Greece, Ireland, Netherlands and Gibraltar. France is on top of the group, they are clear favourites to advance to the EURO 2024 competition. After the win, in the post-match interview, France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni said, "We're good. We're where we wanted to be, we got the job done. Victory is the most important but after that, we could have done better. Coming out of this match with only a 1-0 win is not what we were looking for - we would have preferred to score more goals, as we did against Gibraltar. But we are happy with this victory and we can go and enjoy our holidays," as per the official website of UEFA.

The first half ended as a 0-0 draw with either team failing to find the back of the net. In the second half, France was awarded a penalty in the 55th minute of the match.

Kylian Mbappe scored from the penalty spot to give France a 1-0 lead. Greece tried their best to come back in the game but French defenders denied them every time.

The game was very tight as Greece kept France under pressure most of the time. But in the 69th minute, Greece's defender Konstantinos Mavropanos was shown a red card as he denied a goal-scoring opportunity to France's attacker. Greece was left with 10 men to play the remaining 20 minutes of the match. Thus, their chances for a comeback were cut short and they eventually failed to score a goal.

France took 19 shots out of which five were on target. They had a total of 64 per cent of possession on the ball during the match. France completed a total of 703 passes with an accuracy of 91 per cent. Greece took six shots out of which two were on targets. Their possession on the ball during the match was 37 per cent. They completed a total of 426 passes with an accuracy of 82 per cent. (ANI)

