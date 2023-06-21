Left Menu

2024 Copa America in US to start on June 20, final to be played July 14

South American soccer body CONMEBOL confirmed the dates on Tuesday but said tournament organizers have yet to pick the host cities.Ten South American teams plus six from Central and North America will take part in the 2024 Copa America.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 21-06-2023 09:51 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 09:49 IST
2024 Copa America in US to start on June 20, final to be played July 14
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Next year's Copa America tournament in the United States will kick off on June 20, with the final to be played on July 17. South American soccer body CONMEBOL confirmed the dates on Tuesday but said tournament organizers have yet to pick the host cities.

Ten South American teams plus six from Central and North America will take part in the 2024 Copa America. Argentina is the defending champion. The previous Copa America held in the U.S. in 2016 also included 16 teams.

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez said in a statement that the “a new edition will invite (fans) to celebrate and live the passion that this competition makes us feel.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

New Zealand: Chinese national with axe attacks diners, 4 wounded

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti camp; Indian drugmaker denies syrup exported to Liberia is toxic and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF warns of food shortages at overcrowded Haiti cam...

 Global
4
Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, oil shares

Sensex rebounds 159 pts, Nifty closes above 18,800 on fag-end buying in IT, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023