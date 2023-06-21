Left Menu

Australia, England handed points deduction as ICC punish both sides after Ashes 1st test

Players from both sides were also fined 40 per cent of their match fees.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2023 13:26 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 13:26 IST
Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins (Photo/ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Australia and England lost two points from their World Test Championship tally on Wednesday after both sides were found guilty of maintaining slow over rates during the first Test match of Ashes 2023 at Edgbaston. Players from both sides were also fined 40 per cent of their match fees.

Andy Pycroft of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after taking time allowances into consideration both teams were ruled to be two overs short of their targets. Australia captain Pat Cummins and England skipper Ben Stokes have accepted the sanctions, which means that there will be no formal hearings.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, sides are penalized one point for each over short. Consequently, two World Test Championship points were deducted from both teams' points total.

After Australia's loss of two points, Cummins' side is now on a total of 10 points after their first Test of the new cycle. On the other hand, with England's deduction of two points, they are behind all eight of their rivals in the 2023-25 WTC cycle.

Australia lifted their maiden WTC title after defeating India at The Oval earlier this month. During the final, both Australia and India were penalized for slow over rates in the WTC23 Final. The current Ashes 2023 series is the first of six series that will determine Australia's qualification chances for the next WTC Final, which is scheduled to be held at Lord's, London in June 2025. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

