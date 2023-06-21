CWC Qualifiers: "Aimed for 260-270 with the bat...", UAE skipper Waseem after loss to Oman

Following his side's five-wicket loss to Oman in the ICC Cricket World Cup qualifiers, UAE captain Muhammad Waseem said that they failed to bowl well in the middle overs and added that they aimed for a total around 260-270 runs. Three half-centuries from Aqib Ilyas, Shoaib Khan and Mohammad Nadeem helped Oman clinch their second successive victory in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifier match against UAE by five wickets in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

"To be honest, we started well but did not bowl well in the middle overs. We aimed for 260-270 with the bat, the wicket was slow. We were going well but collapsed in the middle, Ayaan finished well. The pitch was the same in the second innings, we had to be more disciplined with the ball and in the field. Our spinners bowled okay but Aayan and Nadeem played well," said Waseem in a post-match presentation. Coming to the match, UAE posted 227/8 in their 50 overs after being put to bat first by Oman. Aayan Khan hit a brilliant half-century, scoring 58* in 52 balls. Also, Vriitya Aravind (49 in 84 balls) and Rameez Shahzad (38 in 51 balls) put on an 87-run stand for the third wicket after UAE was reduced to 16/2.

Jay Odedra (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers for Oman. In the chase of 228, Oman was restricted to 14/2. But later, half-centuries from Aqib Ilyas (53), Shoaib Khan (52*) and Mohammad Nadeem (50*) helped Oman chase down the target with four overs and five wickets in hand.

Junaid Siddique (2/31) was the standout bowler for UAE. Shoaib was given the 'Man of the Match' award for his fifty.

Oman is at the top of the Group B point table with two wins in two matches and a total of four points. On the other hand, UAE is at the bottom with two losses in two games, with zero points. (ANI)

