Joe Root dethrones Marnus Labushagne, moves to number 1 spot in ICC Test Rankings

Australia batter Marnus Labushagne's reign at the helm of ICC Test rankings came to an end with England's Joe Rot sealing his place at the top after the first Ashes 2023 Test match. Labuschagne has held the top position for just over six months, with the right-hander rising to the top in December 2022 on the back of a strong start to the Australian summer against the West Indies.

But a slow start to 2023 while Root scoring his 30th Test century against Australia in the dramatic first Ashes Test at Edgbaston has seen a major shift at the top of the batter rankings. Root scored 118* and 46 in a losing cause during the first Ashes Test in Birmingham and his exceptional individual efforts saw him rise by a massive five places and regain his place as the No.1 ranked Test batter in the world.

Labuschagne dropped to the third spot as a result of scores of 0 and 13 against England, with New Zealand's veteran Kane Williamson jumping two places to second overall. Australia left-handed batter Travis Head moved down one place to fourth and Steve Smith dropped four spots to sixth.

Only 26 rating points now separate the top six players, which is one of the closest battles seen in recent times. Australia opener Usman Khawaja was handed Player of the Match for his heroics against England and the 36-year-old rose to a new career-best rating and seventh place overall. England's young gun Harry Brook also earned the highest mark of his short Test career by jumping five places to 13th on the latest Test rankings.

There wasn't nearly as much movement in the updated rankings for bowlers. India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin maintained his lead over England veteran James Anderson. England duo Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad both rose one place inside the top 10, while teammate Moeen Ali returned to the rankings with 52nd spot.

The ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier also saw some minor changes to the latest ODI rankings. Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood turned out to be the biggest beneficiary as he improved two places to third overall on the updated list for all-rounders. Maqsood contributed a valuable 59 and picked up a wicket as Oman upset Ireland in their opening match of the Qualifier. The left-arm spinner also jumped five places to 40th on the list for ODI bowlers.

USA pacer Saurabh Netravalkar has four wickets from two matches at the Qualifier and the left-armer jumped five places to 18th overall and a career-high rating on the list for bowlers. He is the first US player to reach the top 20 in either batting or bowling in the ODI rankings.

Ireland seamer Josh Little (up seven spots to equal 32nd) and UAE spinner Aayan Afzal Khan (up 10 places to 37th) also make ground. Sri Lanka's Kariyawasa Asalanka also moved up three places to 40th on the latest ODI rankings for batters, while Oman right-hander Aqib Ilyas Sulehri (up four spots to 51st) and Zimbabwe veteran Sean Williams (up five places to equal 53rd) also made giant strides. (ANI)

