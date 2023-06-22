Left Menu

Snooker-China's governing body upholds lifetime bans for match-fixing

The Chinese Billiards and Snooker Association (CBSA) said on Wednesday 2021 Masters champion Yan Bingtao, who received a five-year ban from the WPBSA earlier this month, was banned from all domestic events and activities for seven and a half years. Zhao Xintong, who won the UK Championship in 2021, was banned for a year and eight months by the world governing body for his involvement in the sport's biggest match-fixing scandal but given an additional 10-month ban by the CBSA.

China's snooker authorities have upheld lifetime bans for match-fixing handed out to Liang Wenbo and Li Hang by the sport's world governing body (WPBSA) and given five other players longer suspensions for domestic matches. The Chinese Billiards and Snooker Association (CBSA) said on Wednesday 2021 Masters champion Yan Bingtao, who received a five-year ban from the WPBSA earlier this month, was banned from all domestic events and activities for seven and a half years.

Zhao Xintong, who won the UK Championship in 2021, was banned for a year and eight months by the world governing body for his involvement in the sport's biggest match-fixing scandal but given an additional 10-month ban by the CBSA. Lu Ning had his ban increased to eight years, Bai Langning to four years, and Zhang Jiankang to four years and five months.

A total of 10 players were banned for offences including fixing and betting on matches, persuading or encouraging other players to cheat, and manipulating games.

