Indian wushu team for Asian Games to be picked on Jun 23-24
The Wushu Association of India will conduct the selection trials for the 19th Asian Games on June 23 and 24 in Srinagar, the sports body said on Thursday.
The national coaching camp is in progress in Srinagar from June 6 and will conclude on August 3. The number of campers for the first phase is 45 campers and the second phase will have 37 campers.
As per the directions of the Sports Ministry, the names of the selected athletes will have to be sent to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) before June 30.
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has sanctioned a two-month national camp for the preparation of the Indian team for the Asian Games, to be held in Hanzhou from September 25 to October 8.
The selection committee is headed by the president of the Wushu Association of India Jitender Singh Bajwa and it also comprises Dronacharya Awardee Kuldeep Handoo, who is the national chief coach, Suhel Ahmed, Arif and Abhilash Saxena.
