CWC Qualifiers: "We dropped a few catches...", says Nepal skipper Paudel after loss to WI

Following his side's 101-run loss to ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifiers, Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel said that his side could have done better while fielding and they dropped catches. Centuries by skipper Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran and great spells by Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein helped an all-round West Indies clinch a 101-run win over Nepal in their ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match at Harare on Thursday.

"I think in the early stages, we bowled really well but we dropped a few catches...we could have done better in the field. Usually, we field well but today we missed a few opportunities. Later both Pooran and Hope batted really well so credit to them also. I think we could have done better by using the pace, Aarif and Gulshan played really well. We look forward to tackle them and short balls. (on biggest learning) playing against Test playing nations have taught me a lot. We have to be up to the mark in every game," said Paudel in a post-match presentation. With this win, WI is at the top of the Group A table with two wins in two matches. On the other hand, Nepal is at the fourth position with one win and two losses, which is a total of two points.

Coming to the match, West Indies was put to bat first by Nepal and they posted a total of 339/7 on the board. After being reduced to 9/2, centuries from Hope (132 in 129 balls, with 10 four and three sixes) and Nicholas Pooran (115 in 94 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes) helped the two-time champions make a big comeback. Lalit Rajbanshi (3/52) was the pick of the bowlers for Nepal.

In the chase of 340, Nepal was never in the game and lost wickets regularly. They were bundled out for 238 in 49.4 overs. Aarif Sheikh (63 in 93 balls, with four boundaries and a six), Gulsan Jha (42 off 58 balls, with five fours and a six) and skipper Rohit Paudel (30 in 43 balls, with three fours) posted some decent scores, but not good enough to win the match. Jason Holder (3/34), Alzarri Joseph (2/44), Akeal Hossein (2/49), and Keemo Paul (2/63) were the chief wicket-takers for the Windies.

Hope got the 'Player of the Match' for his century. (ANI)

