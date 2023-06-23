Left Menu

Chelsea''s American owners agree to buy stake in French top-tier soccer club Strasbourg

Strasbourg won its only French league title in 1979 and the last of its three French Cups in 2001.This strategic investment would further our presence in European football, alongside our ownership of Chelsea, BlueCo said.

PTI | London | Updated: 23-06-2023 10:16 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 09:34 IST
Chelsea''s American owners agree to buy stake in French top-tier soccer club Strasbourg
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea ownership group BlueCo has agreed to buy a stake in French top-tier club Strasbourg in a significant step forward in its plans for multi-club ownership.

The consortium, which purchased the Premier League club in May last year, are to become new shareholders ''subject to a consultation process with the relevant employee representative bodies.'' A statement said Thursday: ''The shareholders of Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace today announced an agreement with BlueCo, the consortium which purchased Chelsea FC in May 2022.

''The agreement would mark a new chapter in Racing's history as the ownership consortium commits to accelerate sustainable investment in the club's growth, including in the first teams and in the Academy, in continuity with the project implemented by Marc Keller, who would remain president of the club, supported by his current management team.'' The statement added that ''In accordance with Professional Football League regulations, the project was presented today to the Direction Nationale du Controle de Gestion (DNCG), whose assessment is expected in the coming weeks.'' Financial details of the intended deal were not announced. Strasbourg won its only French league title in 1979 and the last of its three French Cups in 2001.

''This strategic investment would further our presence in European football, alongside our ownership of Chelsea,'' BlueCo said. The consortium includes American investment fund Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly, a part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Multi-club ownership creates opportunities to share resources and knowledge while also giving parent clubs the option of greater control of transfer market business.

FIFA has weighed regulating the ownership model while UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has said it could look at relaxing its rules designed to limit clubs that share owners both playing in European competitions.

The UEFA rules were drafted 25 years ago to protect the integrity of competitions.

Neither Chelsea, the 2021 Champions League winner, nor Strasbourg qualified to play in UEFA's club competitions next season. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
2
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after Ashadi Ekadashi

Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after As...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023