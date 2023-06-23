Left Menu

Women's Ashes: "A bit of a bummer," says Ellyse Perry on getting out on 99 against England

The game's turning point thus far was Perry's dismissal, caught in the gully off the fiery rookie Lauren Filer's delivery

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 11:11 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 11:11 IST
Women's Ashes: "A bit of a bummer," says Ellyse Perry on getting out on 99 against England
Ellyse Perry (Photo: Australian Women's Cricket Team/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Australia's Ellyse Perry admitted that though being dismissed for 99 was "a bit of a bummer," she wasn't going to let it stop her from appreciating the exciting opening day of the Women's Ashes at Trent Bridge. The game's turning point thus far was Perry's dismissal, caught in the gully off the fiery rookie Lauren Filer's delivery, as England overcame a daunting post-lunch score of 202 for 2 to reduce Australia to 328/7 after a protracted rain delay.

However, she wouldn't be without that first wicket for long as she got Beth Mooney to slash to gully at the end of her third over. And Filer caught the large fish when she came back in the late afternoon for her third shift. In search of her hundred, Perry was enticed into the drive and pushed along by some added lift and bounce. Nat Sciver-Brunt made no errors in the gully. Perry stated that she had been thinking about "nothing in particular" when asked if the landmark had been on her mind.

"Like every other ball, it's just an opportunity at a particular moment in time, and I'd had a really great tussle with Filer the whole time. I thought she was extremely impressive today on debut and brought the game alive at different points," ESPNcricinfo quoted Ellyse Perry as saying. "So that ball just had my measure, which is totally fine. It's a number, and one that we talk about a lot in cricket, but the whole experience out there today was so much fun. I loved every opportunity. Sometimes things just go that way. It's hard to be disappointed," Perry said.

"It was nice to contribute. It was nice to be a part of a few really good partnerships, particularly that one with TMac [McGrath]. It's just like any other time to get out. It's a bit of a bummer, but gosh, the game definitely goes on, and life goes on for sure," she added. England's Sophie Ecclestone, who bowled 28 overs on each side of the rain break to record the day's top statistics of 3 for 71 in 31 overs, contributed a lot of that quality. Alyssa Healy and Jess Jonassen joined a mini-collapse, which featured the important dismissal of Tahlia McGrath, who was bowled by a beauty for 61 to halt her fearsome century stand with Perry. Two more wickets fell in the space of three balls as well.

"It's probably quite unique, if I think about the Tests that I played in over the years, to just have one frontline spinner in the bowling attack, and that probably just speaks volumes of how incredibly good Sophie Ecclestone is. She's the pre-eminent spinner in the world, really," Perry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
2
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after Ashadi Ekadashi

Maha: Muslims in Aurangabad’s Pandharpur to celebrate Bakri Eid day after As...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023