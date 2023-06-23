Left Menu

Rugby-Boks get second row boost as Ireland lock Kleyn cleared to play

World Rugby have rubber-stamped a switch of national allegiance for former Ireland lock Jean Kleyn, who is now free to play for South Africa in this year’s Rugby Championship, officials confirmed on Friday. Kleyn, 29, was born in South Africa but moved to Munster in 2016 and became eligible for Ireland via residency.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2023 15:25 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 14:47 IST
Rugby-Boks get second row boost as Ireland lock Kleyn cleared to play
Representative Image

World Rugby have rubber-stamped a switch of national allegiance for former Ireland lock Jean Kleyn, who is now free to play for South Africa in this year’s Rugby Championship, officials confirmed on Friday. Kleyn, 29, was born in South Africa but moved to Munster in 2016 and became eligible for Ireland via residency. He played five tests for his adopted country but has not appeared for them since the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

World Rugby introduced a rule change in 2021 that allows test-capped players to represent a second national team if they are eligible after a period of three years of inactivity with their original country. Kleyn has been training with the Springboks ahead of their Rugby Championship opener against Australia in Pretoria on July 8. He is coming off an excellent 2022-23 season in which helped Munster win the United Rugby Championship.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023