Jannik Sinner retires from match with an injured adductor muscle at Halle Open

Jannik Sinners preparations for Wimbledon were disrupted Friday when the Italian retired from his match against Alexander Bublik in the Halle Open quarterfinals with an adductor muscle injury.Organizers said Sinner, ranked ninth in the world, strained his adductor while sliding to reach one of Bubliks frequent drop shots.

PTI | Halle | Updated: 23-06-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 19:49 IST
Jannik Sinner's preparations for Wimbledon were disrupted Friday when the Italian retired from his match against Alexander Bublik in the Halle Open quarterfinals with an adductor muscle injury.

Organizers said Sinner, ranked ninth in the world, strained his adductor while sliding to reach one of Bublik's frequent drop shots. Sinner took a medical timeout following the first set and retired after going a break down in the second with Bublik leading 7-5, 2-0. It was not immediately clear how serious the injury might be.

Sinner was playing in the quarterfinals for the ninth time this season and was also a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon last year. Bublik will face either Alexander Zverev or Nicolas Jarry when he plays in a semifinal match for the first time since reaching the last four in Marseille in February.

Later Friday, top-seeded Daniil Medvedev will play Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals and Andrey Rublev will face Tallon Griekspoor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

