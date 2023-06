Women's Pro Golf Tour: Amateur Vidhatri Urs takes massive 9-shot lead in 9th leg

Vidhatri Urs is all set to join the elite list of amateurs to have won on the Women's Pro Golf Tour even before joining the pro ranks. Vidhatri, whose best on the WPG Tour as an amateur has been a third-place finish, built up a massive nine-shot lead with just one more round to go in the ninth leg of the 2023 season at the Prestige Golfshire. Following up on her first-round 7-under 65, she added a 5-under 67 to get to 12-under 132, while rookie pro Kriti Chowhan added an even par 72 to her first-round 69 to get 141.

Lying third was another amateur Saanvi Somu, who shot 69 after her first-round 73. She was tied third alongside Sachika Singh (70-72) and Seher Atwal (69-73). Jasmine Shekar (69), Sneha Singh (72) and Jyotsana Singh (72) were sixth, seventh and eighth, while Hitaashee Bakshi (70), Ananya Datar (71) and Shweta Mansingh (73) were all tied ninth with a total of 146.

After a great first round, Vidhatri was once again fast off the blocks with birdies on first, third and fifth and added a fourth on eighth to make the turn in 4-under. A birdie on the 12th was followed by a bogey on the 14th and then she closed the day with a birdie on the 18th for a 67. In two days Vidhatri has dropped just one shot per day while picking up 14 birdies. Kriti had four birdies against two birdies and a double.

Saanvi, another promising amateur, had four birdies on the front nine and two more on the back stretch but she dropped one shot on the third and two more on the back nine for a 69. Sachika had three birdies on the front nine but three bogeys on the back nine negated that in her 72. In comparison, Seher had two birdies and three bogeys in the first eight holes and thereafter she had a string of 10 pars.

Jasmine Shekar in sixth place is the only other player under par with 74-69 and Sneha Singh, twice the winner in 2023, is even par 144 with 72-72. Tvesa Malik had five bogeys and a double in the first six holes and another double later on against two birdies in her 79 and she was Tied-18th.

The cut fell at 11-over 155 and 25 players made the grade. (ANI)

