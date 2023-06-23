Left Menu

Czech Open: Diksha Dagar leads squad of five Indians

Diksha Dagar, who was third last week, after sharing the lead at one stage in the final round, has risen to 22nd on the Race to Costa Del Sol as the action shifts to the Royal Beroun Golf Club.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 21:19 IST
India golfer Diksha Dagar (Image: LET). Image Credit: ANI
Diksha Dagar leads a squad of five Indians into the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour (LET). Diksha, who was third last week, after sharing the lead at one stage in the final round, has risen to 22nd on the Race to Costa Del Sol as the action shifts to the Royal Beroun Golf Club.

Diksha will be accompanied by Pranavi Urs, a sponsor's invite, regulars like the 2022 Hero Women's Indian Open runner-up Amandeep Drall, Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari. Pranavi, who has been selected for the Asian Games, topped the WPG Tour in India and is now dividing her time between the LET and the Epson Tour in the United States.

Amandeep Drall, Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari are looking at finding form as the second half of the season looms large. Among the home, favourites will be last week's LET winner Krystina Napoleaova, who clinched her maiden LET title at the Amundi German Masters.

Klara Davidson Spilkova finished as the second top Czech player in the 2022 edition coming up just one shot short to tie for second place and she is back hoping to go one better and claim her third LET title, following her second win in the Women's Irish Open last year. Aditi Ashok is not in the field this week as she plays at the PGA Championships.

A field of 126 players will take the course this week in a 54-hole stroke play format where there will be a cut after 36 holes to the top 60 professionals and ties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

