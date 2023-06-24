One-off Test: Australia's Annabel Sutherland becomes highest scorer while batting at No.8

In the one-off Test between the England Women's Cricket team and the Australian Women's Cricket team, Annabel Sutherland of Australia scored the highest score 116 while batting at No.8 on Friday. Annabel Sutherland's maiden Test ton put Australia in the driver's seat on the second day of the one-off Test match in the Ashes 2023 series against England at Trent Bridge.

Annabel Sutherland of Australia becomes the highest scores while batting at number eight. She scored 116 against England. She becomes the highest run-getter while batting at number eight. Chamani Seneviratna of Sri Lanka is second on the list. She scored 105 runs against Pakistan in 1998.

Third is Australia's Karen Price. She scored 104 runs against India in 1984. Fourth is Debbie Wilson of Australia. She scored 92 runs against New Zealand in 1990.

Another Australian, Shelley Nitschke. She is fifth in the standings as he scored 88 runs against England in 2005. Annabel Sutherland and Alana King continued their partnership keeping Australia's hopes of making past the 400-run mark alive. Both batters managed to keep the seventh wicket partnership alive till the 98th over.

Lauren Bell got the breakthrough with a beautiful delivery, a full outside off delivery swung back into the right-handed King, going straight through the gap to hit the top of the off-stump. This wicket marked the end of a 47-run partnership with King departing for a score of 21(46). Sutherland and Kim Garth took the charge against the English bowlers as their innings stood on the verge of coming to an end.

The roles of both batters were quite evident, Garth held on to the other end playing the anchor role while Sutherland went on a scoring spree. Sutherland went on to score her maiden Test ton with a four. She raised her bat and helmet in the air and was met with a good round of applause from the crowd.

After Sutherland completer her century Garth joined the party as she smacked a four with a sweep shot to send the ball through square leg. Garth's intensity to rotate the strike rose with each passing over. Both batters managed to hang on to their wickets till the final over before lunch.

Australia ended the session with a score of 439/8. The duo came back on the pitch and managed to hold onto their 75-run partnership till the 121st over.

Ecclestone got the crucial breakthrough as she dismissed Garth for an LBW. The ball went on to hit her on the back leg, she reviewed the on-field decision with hopes of surviving, but the screen showed three reds which meant Kim Garth had to depart for a score of 22(76). Two overs later Ecclestone completed her maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket as Darcie Brown tried to punch the ball straight into the hands of the bowler. This marked the end of Australia's innings for a score of 473. (ANI)

