McKennie, Dest suspended by CONCACAF for matches they weren't playing in

24-06-2023
McKennie, Dest suspended by CONCACAF for matches they weren't playing in
Weston McKennie Image Credit: Wikipedia
  Country:
  United States

American midfielder Weston McKennie and defender Sergiño Dest were suspended by soccer's governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean from matches they weren't scheduled to play in, a result of their ejections from the Nations League semifinal against Mexico.

CONCACAF said Friday that McKennie must serve a four-game suspension and Dest a three-game ban as a result of on-field conduct during the June 15 game. Mexican defender César Montes also was given a four-match suspension and defender Gerardo Arteaga was given a three-match ban.

Dest and McKennie are not on the roster for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which starts Saturday. The U.S. Soccer Federation on June 12 announced a mostly junior varsity roster for the tournament, and the USSF said those games will count toward the suspension.

Montes and Arteaga are on Mexico's Gold Cup roster.

CONCACAF's discipline statement did not mention the homophobic chants by Mexican supporters that caused Salvadoran referee Iván Barton to end the June 15 match early.

CONCACAF said after the game that it “strongly condemns the discriminatory chanting” and “will make a further statement in short order.” CONCACAF general secretary Philippe Moggio did not respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

All four players received automatic one-game suspensions as a result of their second-half red cards, which resulted from rough play that led to pushing and shoving and McKennie's jersey getting torn. CONCACAF said the penalties were based on Nations League regulations and FIFA's disciplinary code, but did not cite specific provisions.

CONCACAF also fined the USSF and the Mexican Football Federation, but did not announce the amount. It threatened “more severe sanctions could be taken should incidents occur during their upcoming matches.”

