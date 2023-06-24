Left Menu

Soccer-Wrexham's Tozer slams EFL towel ban for throw-ins

Wrexham defender Ben Tozer has criticised the English Football League (EFL) ban on towels to dry the ball before long throw-ins, claiming the tactics are not "anti-football".

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2023 20:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 20:18 IST
Soccer-Wrexham's Tozer slams EFL towel ban for throw-ins
Image Credit: Pexels

Wrexham defender Ben Tozer has criticised the English Football League (EFL) ban on towels to dry the ball before long throw-ins, claiming the tactics are not "anti-football". The new rule on the towel ban approved earlier this month will also prevent players from using items of clothing offered up by fans to dry the ball for better grip.

Instead, the EFL will follow the Premier League's example of a multi-ball system to speed up play in its competitions from the 2023-24 season. The long throw-in was one of Wrexham's most effective weapons last season as they gained promotion to the fourth-tier League Two and Tozer joked that without towels to dry the ball he might be redundant in the squad.

"I might have upset someone in the EFL because they're trying to ruin my career. I nearly had to hand my retirement straight away," he was quoted as saying by the BBC. "I understand it because some people see it as anti-football, but it's part of football. Throw-ins are just like a corner or a penalty, they are set pieces.

"We had a bit of an advantage but there are ways around everything and I've got the shirt that I'm wearing. I can still dry the ball with that. I'm sure there will be other ways around it as well." Long throw-ins became popular in the Premier League when Tony Pulis's Stoke City employed the tactic and had great success with Rory Delap launching the ball into the penalty area - effectively making it a set-piece.

Clubs had even resorted to bringing the advertising hoardings surrounding the pitch closer to the line to disrupt his run-up. Wrexham, owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will begin their League Two campaign at home to MK Dons when the season starts on Aug. 5.

But they will first entertain their new-found fans in the United States when they face Chelsea and Manchester United in next month's pre-season tour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023