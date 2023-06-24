Nyck should stay concentrated, says Alpha Tauri's outgoing team principal Franz Tost

Scuderia AlphaTauri's driver Nyck de Vries is having a tough time establishing himself in the sport. Outgoing AlphaTauri Team Principal Franz Tost showed belief in Nyck de Vries as he said, Nyck should stay concentrated, should stay confident, according to the official website of Formula 1. Franz Tost had also mentored the likes of Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz.

Franz Tost will be replaced by Ferrari Racing Director Laurent Mekies. In the 2023 Formula 1 season, Nyck de Vries has only managed to get a 12th-position finish as the best of the season. Clearly, he failed to perform upto his standards.

According to the official website of Formula 1, Franz Tost said, "I said to him [Nyck de Vries] he should stay concentrated, he should stay confident because we all know he can do a good job." He further added, "I always say, it's really difficult for rookies to come into Formula 1 nowadays. Why? Because especially at the beginning of the season, they don't know all the racetracks. Nyck didn't know Melbourne, Saudi Arabia, nor Miami, and in Baku [where De Vries crashed out] we had the Sprint race, which means that after FP1 there was already qualifying. This makes it, for a young driver who is... new to Formula 1, really difficult."

Franz Tost appreciated Nyck de Vries as he said, "He won races in Formula 3 and Formula 2, he won championships - he won the Formula E World Championship. That means he knows how to win races and win championships. He just needs to get the confidence - and we have to provide him with a good car." AlphaTauri is currently bottom of the constructors' standings, with just Tsunoda's pair of points to their name - Williams the next best team in P9 on seven points, six of which were earned by Albon at last weekend's Canadian Grand Prix, as Tsunoda and De Vries took 14th and 18th respectively. (ANI)

