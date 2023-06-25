Left Menu

Mohun Bagan sign Albanian forward Sadiku

So when they approached me, I looked for the league and the club, and it just took me seven days to give my consent, Sadiku said.Mohun Bagan have a huge legacy in Indian football and Im looking forward to play for them and play a role in their success. A known name in the Spanish League, Sadiku last played for La Liga 2 side FC Cartagena and has a current market value of Rs 5.6 crore, according to transfermarket.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-06-2023 14:35 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 14:07 IST
Representative Image
Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan's forward line got a huge boost with the arrival of premier Albanian centre forward Armando Sadiku.

The 32-year-old, who grabbed the headlines by scoring the solitary goal in Albania's historic win over Romania in Euro 2016, penned a two-year contract, the Mariners announced on Sunday.

With the addition of Sadiku, Mohun Bagan will now have a lethal attacking lineup with Hugo Boumous and Dimitri Petratos already in their ranks. The club is also likely to rope in A-League's (Australia's top-tier) Central Coast forward Jason Cummings. ''We now have good idea about Indian football in Spain. So when they approached me, I looked for the league and the club, and it just took me seven days to give my consent,'' Sadiku said.

''Mohun Bagan have a huge legacy in Indian football and I'm looking forward to play for them and play a role in their success.'' A known name in the Spanish League, Sadiku last played for La Liga 2 side FC Cartagena and has a current market value of Rs 5.6 crore, according to 'transfermarket'. Sadiku is believed to be a replacement for Mohun Bagan's Finnish midfield maestro Joni Kauko who sustained an ACL injury in their match against FC Goa and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Sadiku has played 38 matches for his country Albania and scored 12 goals. With the transfer window currently active, the green and maroon brigade recently signed promising Indian forward Anirudh Thapa on a five-year deal.

