"We haven't done well in last games": Oman's captain after losing to Scotland

Scotland defeated Oman by 76 runs in an ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier match on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2023 23:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2023 23:59 IST
"We haven't done well in last games": Oman's captain after losing to Scotland
Oman Vs Scotland (Twitter: Photo/cricketworldcup). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Scotland defeated Oman by 76 runs in an ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier match on Sunday. After the defeat, Oman's captain Zeeshan Maqsood said the team did not play well in the last games.

Batting first, Scotland set a target of 320 runs. Oman failed to chase the target. After 50 overs, Oman made 244/9, therefore, falling short of 76 runs. In the post-match interview, Maqsood said, "We haven't done well in the last games. Need to take the positives. Bilal and Fayyaz bowled well. We didn't bat well in the first half, but later Naseem's innings was a positive."

He added, "Very proud of making the super sixes. We need to come back stronger. We have hope, we have done hard work. Our goal is to play in India, we will do well." Coming to the match, Scotland posted a total of 320 in their 50 overs. Brandon McMullen (136 in 121 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes) slammed his maiden century. Skipper Berrington scored 60 in 62 balls, with seven fours. Tomas Mackintosh also scored a valuable 32 in 23 balls, consisting of three fours and two sixes.

Bilal Khan (5/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Oman. Fayyaz Butt also took two wickets. In the chase of 321, Oman was reduced to 72/4 at one point. Naseem Khushi (69 in 36 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Shoaib Khan (36 in 42 balls, with two fours and a six) put on a 105-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Chris Greaves (5/53) was the pick of the bowlers for Scotland. Brandon was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his century and taking one wicket.

Scotland is in the second place of the points table in Group B with three wins in three matches and a total of six points. Oman is in third place with two wins and two losses in four matches. They have a total of four points to their name. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

