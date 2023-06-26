Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday, June 26

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday:

FOOTBALL USFL Today's semifinal: (all times ET) New Orleans at Birmingham, 7 p.m. ---- COLLEGE FOOTBALL Former Nebraska, CFL RB Dahrran Diedrick dies at 44 Former Nebraska and Canadian Football League running back Dahrran Diedrick died Saturday after a fight with cancer. He was 44. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-NEB-OBIT-DIEDRICK, Field Level Media

---- BASKETBALL WNBA Today's games: (all times ET) Chicago at Connecticut, 1 p.m. Washington at New York, 1 p.m. Dallas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m. Tomorrow's preview: Indiana at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. -- Struggling Mercury fire coach Vanessa Nygaard The Phoenix Mercury parted ways with head coach Vanessa Nygaard on Sunday and named Nikki Blue as their interim head coach for the remainder of season. BASKETBALL-WNBA-PHO-NYGAARD-BLUE, Field Level Media -- A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart named All-Star captains Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson and New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart were named captains and starters Sunday for next month's WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas. BASKETBALL-WNBA-ALL-STAR-GAME, Field Level Media ---- MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL Today's games: (all times ET) St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 5 (London) Minnesota at Detroit, 12:10 p.m. Seattle at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m. Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m. Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m. Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m. Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:40 p.m. Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m. Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m. -- Tomorrow's previews: Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Washington at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. -- Angels acquire INF Mike Moustakas from Rockies The Los Angeles Angels acquired infielder Mike Moustakas from the Colorado Rockies and added the veteran to the active roster Sunday morning in time to face his former club. BASEBALL-COL-LAA-MOUSTAKAS, Field Level Media -- Cubs RHP Marcus Stroman (hand) exits vs. Cardinals Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman exited Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals in London due to a blister on the index finger of his throwing hand. BASEBALL-MLB-CHC-STROMAN, Field Level Media -- Dodgers send LHP Julio Urias on rehab assignment Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Rancho Cucamonga to pitch in a California League game Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-URIAS-REHAB, Field Level Media -- Twins place RHP Jose De Leon on 15-day IL The Minnesota Twins placed Jose De Leon on the 15-day injured list Sunday and recalled fellow right-hander Josh Winder from Triple-A St. Paul. BASEBALL-MLB-MIN-DELEON-WINDER, Field Level Media ---- HOCKEY Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal inks 4-year, $11.6M deal Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal signed a four-year, $11.6 million contract extension on Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-CAR-STAAL, Field Level Media ---- COLLEGE WORLD SERIES Today's games: (all times ET) Finals, Game 2 -- No. 2 Florida vs. No. 5 LSU, 3 p.m. ---- SOCCER Today's games: (all times ET) CONCACAF Gold Cup Saint Kitts and Nevis vs. Trinidad and Tobago at Ft. Lauderdale, 3:30 p.m. Qatar vs. Haiti at Houston, 6 p.m. Honduras vs. Mexico at Houston, 8 p.m. -- Report: Timbers finalizing deal for D Miguel Araujo The Portland Timbers reportedly are close to acquiring defender Miguel Araujo from Dutch club FC Emmen. SOCCER-MLS-POT-ARAUJO, Field Level Media ---- MOTORSPORTS Today's event: (all times ET) NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville, 7 p.m. ---- GOLF Today's events: PGA -- Travelers Championship Champions -- Dick's Sporting Goods Open LPGA -- KPMG Women's PGA Championship ---- TENNIS ATP roundup: Carlos Alcaraz reclaims No. 1 with London title Carlos Alcaraz reclaimed the No. 1 world ranking with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Alex de Minaur on Sunday in the final of the Cinch Championships in London. TENNIS-ATP, Field Level Media -- WTA roundup: Petra Kvitova, Jelena Ostapenko win titles No. 7 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic defeated unseeded Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-2, 7-6 (6) on Sunday to win the bett1open in Berlin, Germany. TENNIS-WTA, Field Level Media ---- ESPORTS Today's events: Dota -- DreamLeague Season 20 playoffs FIFA 23 Global Series playoffs (final qualifying for FIFA eWorld Cup) NBA 2K League (5v5) -- The Turn group play (remote)

