Golf-China's Yin Ruoning wins Women's PGA Championship

Updated: 26-06-2023 03:28 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 03:18 IST
Golf-China's Yin Ruoning wins Women's PGA Championship
China's Yin Ruoning produced a flawless performance with four birdies to win the Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club on Sunday and claim her first major title.

Having started the day three strokes back from the lead, Yin pumped her fist with satisfaction as she drained a birdie putt on the par-five 18, carding a four-under par 67, before waiting for her competitors to finish in Springfield, New Jersey. The 20-year-old, who collected her maiden LPGA Tour title at the DIO Implant LA Open earlier this year, is only the second Chinese woman to win a golf major.

Japan's Yuka Saso (66) finished one stroke back in second place after a bogey on the par-three 16 undermined an otherwise blemish-free final round.

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

