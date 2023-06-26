Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Alcaraz claims Queen's title and top ranking; Basketball-Griner named WNBA All-Star for ninth time and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Alcaraz claims Queen's title and top ranking

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz fired a Wimbledon warning as he comfortably beat Alex de Minaur 6-4 6-4 to claim the Queen's Club title on Sunday and return to world number one. In baking temperatures, the 20-year-old had too much firepower for his wily Australian opponent as he claimed his first grasscourt title in impressive fashion.

Basketball-Griner named WNBA All-Star for ninth time

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner was named a WNBA All-Star for the ninth time on Sunday, just a little over six months after being released from a Russian prison. Griner warned during the preseason that she would need time to regain her full abilities after the 10 months she spent in Russian custody but has blown away her own expectations and was ninth in the league in average points per game as of Sunday.

MLB roundup: Astros win finale with Dodgers in 11 innings

Jeremy Pena and Jose Abreu each hit two-run homers, Alex Bregman had a go-ahead RBI single in the 11th inning and the visiting Houston Astros salvaged the finale of a three-game series with a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night. After the Astros blew a 4-1 lead in the eighth inning, Corey Julks had an RBI single in the 10th inning and Bregman was the difference in the 11th as Houston won for just the third time in its last 10 games.

Cricket-Australia inch towards Ashes test win with England 116-5 chasing 268

England were reeling at 116-5 at stumps on day four of the women's Ashes test on Sunday chasing a target of 268, giving Australia the upper hand going into the final day of the one-off match at Trent Bridge. After Australia's middle order collapsed in their second innings, England's opening pair began the chase with a solid 55-run partnership.

Motor racing-Wrexham's Hollywood owners join group buying into Alpine F1

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are joining Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners in an investor group taking a 24% equity stake in Alpine Racing, the Formula One team's parent company Renault announced on Monday. The 200 million euro ($218.10 million) deal values British-based Alpine Racing at around $900 million following the investment.

Tennis-Alcaraz has 'no doubts' he will compete in Saudi Arabia one day

World number one Carlos Alcaraz has "no doubts" he will compete in Saudi Arabia at some point and said the country has the power to hold plenty of tournaments after the ATP Tour began talks about a potential partnership with its sovereign wealth fund. ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi told the Financial Times last week he has held discussions with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and other potential investors on projects including infrastructure, events and technology investment.

Tennis-Two-time champion Kvitova warms up for Wimbledon with German Open title

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beat Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-2 7-6(6) on Sunday to lift the German Open title and confirm her form on grass just over a week before the Grand Slam in London. The 33-year-old Czech, who also beat Vekic en route to victory at the Miami Open this year, earned her 31st career title.

Golf-China's Yin Ruoning collects maiden major title at Women's PGA Championship

China's Yin Ruoning produced a flawless final round with four birdies to win the Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club on Sunday and claim her first major title. Having started the day three strokes back from the lead, Yin pumped her fist as she drained a birdie putt on the par-five 18th, carding a four-under par 67, before waiting for her competitors to finish in Springfield, New Jersey.

Athletics-Belgian shot putter Boumkwo runs 100m hurdles to save team from disqualification

Belgium shot put and hammer throw champion Jolien Boumkwo displayed great team spirit at the European Championships in Poland when she stepped up outside her event and ran a 100 metres hurdles race to save her team from getting disqualified. Boumkwo appeared all smiles when she carefully attempted each hurdle on Saturday in a video that went viral, after she stepped in when Belgium's two hurdlers had to pull out due to injury.

Soccer-Mexico thrash Honduras in Gold Cup opener

Mexico got their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign off to the perfect start on Sunday with a 4-0 win over Honduras as they look to move past a poor Nations League performance that saw coach Diego Cocca sacked after just four months in charge. A revamped Mexican team, led by interim coach Jaime Lozano, scored less than a minute into the game through midfielder Luis Romo, who then headed home from a corner in the 22nd minute to make it 2-0.

