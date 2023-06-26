Left Menu

Ilkay Gundogan set to join FC Barcelona after 7 years with Manchester City

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 15:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 15:07 IST
Ilkay Gundogan set to join FC Barcelona after 7 years with Manchester City
Ilkay Gundogan (Photo: Twitter/Ilkay Gundogan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

FC Barcelona have announced that Manchester City's captain Ilkay Gundogan will join the club once his contract with the club expires at the end of June. The Spanish club released an official statement to announce the signing of the German midfielder.

"FC Barcelona and Ilkay Gundogan have reached an agreement for the German international to sign for the Catalans now that his contract with Manchester City has ended. He will join for two seasons, through to 30 June 2025, with the option to stay for one more year. His buyout clause has been set at 400 million euros. The club shall shortly be announcing the details of his official presentation," read the statement as quoted by FC Barcelona. Gundogan was the first signing of the Pep Guardiola era. He has played a pivotal role in the success Manchester City has enjoyed over the past six years.

His most remarkable moment with the Blues came in the final game of the 2021/22 Premier League season. He came on from the bench and scored a dramatic late brace that completely turned around the tables from 2-0 down to seal a 3-2 win over Aston Villa and so seal the Premier League title. He repeated a similar feat as he struck twice in the 2023 FA Cup final to help City beat Manchester United 2-1. His breathtaking opener with a volley in 12 seconds became the quickest goal in FA Cup final history.

He will end his career with the blues after winning five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and a Champions League trophy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

