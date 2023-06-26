Left Menu

Tennis-Wimbledon champion Rybakina pulls out of Eastbourne

Wimbledon champion and world number three Elena Rybakina pulled out of a warm-up event in Eastbourne on Monday, sparking concerns about her fitness ahead of the year's third Grand Slam which begins next week.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2023 16:28 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 16:16 IST
Tennis-Wimbledon champion Rybakina pulls out of Eastbourne
Elena Rybakina Image Credit: Wikipedia

Wimbledon champion and world number three Elena Rybakina pulled out of a warm-up event in Eastbourne on Monday, sparking concerns about her fitness ahead of the year's third Grand Slam which begins next week. Moscow-born Kazakh Rybakina made her major breakthrough by winning the title at Wimbledon last year and has steadily gone up the world rankings in 2023.

She was among the favourites for the French Open but pulled out of Roland Garros ahead of her third-round meeting with Sara Sorribes Tormo earlier this month due to a viral illness. Eastbourne organisers did not give a reason for the withdrawal of Rybakina in a post on Twitter. Rybakina lost to Donna Vekic in the round of 16 in Berlin last week.

She told British media this week that she was still not 100% physically, due to the lingering effects of the viral illness she picked up in Paris. Wimbledon begins on July 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023