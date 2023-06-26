Left Menu

Cycling-Bernal to make Tour de France return after injury

Colombian Egan Bernal will make his return on the Tour de France after a two-year hiatus, his Ineos Grenadiers team said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 18:38 IST
Cycling-Bernal to make Tour de France return after injury

Colombian Egan Bernal will make his return on the Tour de France after a two-year hiatus, his Ineos Grenadiers team said on Monday. The 2019 champion abandoned the race in 2020, skipped it in 2021 as he won the Giro d'Italia and missed out on the 2022 edition after he sustained serious injuries in a high-speed crash early last year.

"Making my return to the Tour has always been a major goal for me. I'm so excited to be able to experience every kilometre of this race again," Bernal said in a team statement. "I'm sure many people have followed everything that has happened to me since my accident in January last year, and the journey I've been through to overcome the greatest test of my life.

"Being a part of this year's Tour team reassures me that I'm on my way to returning to my best." Bernal finished 12th overall in the Criterium du Dauphine, the biggest warm-up stage race before the Tour earlier this month.

Ineos Grenadiers will be led by Britain's Tom Pidcock, with Colombia's Dani Martinez also in a position to ride for the general classification. The Tour starts in Bilbao, Spain, on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023