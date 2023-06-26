"He is legend of Chelsea": Christopher Nkunku the latest signing by London club

Left Menu

English football club Chelsea signed French national Christopher Nkunku from German club RB Leipzig. In a recent interview with Chelsea, Christopher Nkunku revealed that Eden Hazard, a former Chelsea player, is a legend of the club.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 21:30 IST
Christopher Nkunku (Source: Official website of Chelsea). Image Credit: ANI
The French forward has become one of the hottest prospects in the world with his sensational performances with the German club RB Leipzig. He found the back of the net 16 times. As per the official website of Chelsea, "The French international is a forward himself and after checking out his new training ground last week, Christo was asked which players he would like to draw inspiration from during his time at Stamford Bridge."

According to the official website of Chelsea, Christopher Nkunku said, 'I like Eden Hazard, for sure, I think, for me, he is a legend of Chelsea. I have played against Hazard in friendly games but I have never met these guys." Christopher Nkunku further expressed his love for another Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

The 25-year-old said, "I obviously like Didier Drogba. My first memory of Chelsea is when they won the Champions League with Drogba, and Drogba ran with the cup." As per the official website of Chelsea, "Nkunku will join the Blues from 1 July, and will get to know his new team-mates shortly after that date, when we return for pre-season training under Mauricio Pochettino."

The 25-year-old is a graduate of the famous French national football academy at Clairefontaine. Nkunku started his career at Paris Saint-Germain. For PSG, he made 78 first-team appearances. With PSG, he won three Ligue 1 titles and Coupe de France triumphs.

In 2019, Nkunku signed for the German club RB Leipzig. He scored 35 goals for them in the 2021/22 season, in all competitions. In due course of it, he went on to win the Bundesliga Player of the Season title and the German PFA Player of the Season trophy. He further managed to win DFB-Pokal with RB Leipzig as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

