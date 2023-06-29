Motor racing-Still dreaming Correa has sights set on Formula One

Each step Juan Manuel Correa takes towards his goal of racing in Formula One is a painful one and a constant reminder that dreams can come at a very high price.

It cost Anthoine Hubert his life and nearly Correa's when four years ago in an F2 race in Spa-Francorchamps he rocketed through the infamous high-speed turn at Eau Rouge and at over 200kph rammed into his friend's car that had spun to a stop on the track. Hubert died from his injuries while Correa sustained multiple fractures to his legs and spine and was put in an induced coma for two weeks to deal with acute respiratory failure.

After more than 25 surgeries and endless physiotherapy the Ecuador-born American has returned to the F2 grid with Van Amersfoort Racing and is in Spielberg this weekend for the Austria Grand Prix, chasing the same dream but with a far different perspective. "Before the accident I sort of felt if I didn't make it to F1 my life would be ruined," Correa told Reuters in a phone interview. "I was a very immature 19-year-old kid who all he knows is to drive a race car, that has changed.

"I know now I will be fulfilled and happy doing many other things if I don't make it. "That does give me a bit of freedom."

Motor racing is packed with death-defying, inspirational comeback stories. Niki Lauda was given the last rites after a fiery crash in 1976 but returned to win the F1 drivers championship, while Robert Kubica, once rated a possible future world champion, nearly lost his arm in a rallying accident and came back to the Formula One starting grid.

Billy Monger, who lost both legs in an F4 British Championship race in 2017 and Canadian Robert Wickens, paralysed in an IndyCar crash, both returned to racing and helped motivate Correa through his recovery. "He (Monger) was a guy I spoke to a lot and Robert Wickens I would consider him a good friend as well," said Correa, who is auctioning off the handpainted helmet he wore at the Monaco Grand Prix with proceeds going to Forever Warriors.

"The whole process has been tough, it has taken a lot of motivation to keep going." PAINFUL JOURNEY

Like many other injured athletes Correa's initial thoughts laying in a hospital bed were would he be able to get back in a race car. He decided he would, embarking on a long and painful journey towards recovery that continues to this day.

"The first time I asked myself that question I realised I am going to end up driving again because that is really what I love," recalled Correa. "There was also the sense I have sacrificed so much for it, it would be waste to stop or at least not try to get back."

Although the results have not come as fast as he would like, Correa believes he is a better driver now than before his crash. In what has been a career reboot, Correa said the focus needed to get back on the track had made him stronger mentally.

"If I look at the big picture and try to take myself out of the equation I think it is unbelievable that I am here," said Correa. "I know the level I am driving now is already higher than where I was in 2019 before the accident. "A lot of it is due to the accident to be honest."

There is no looking into the rear view mirrors for Correa, only what is ahead and he sees a path to Formula One. However, while his story is inspiring, motor racing is a results-based business and Correa is keenly aware he needs to produce podium finishes and the clock is ticking.

"I was definitely on the right path (before the crash)," said Correa. "Would I have made it? Who knows? What I definitely know is I would have made it or not made it by now. "I never expected to be 23 and still trying to make it. But I am convinced I have what it takes to succeed in Formula One. Nothing is impossible."

