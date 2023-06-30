Left Menu

6th Youth Women's National Boxing C'ship: Nine Haryana boxers seal semifinal spots

ANI | Updated: 30-06-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 20:46 IST
6th Youth Women's National Boxing C'ship: Nine Haryana boxers seal semifinal spots
A visual from one of the matches. (Photo- BFI Media). Image Credit: ANI
Riding on impressive performances, nine talented boxers from Haryana have secured their berths in the semifinals on the fourth day of the ongoing 6th Youth Women's National Boxing Championship held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. In the 50kg category, Anshu of Haryana triumphed over Kafi of Madhya Pradesh with a 5:0 win. She will take on Khushi Jadhav of Maharashtra in the semis, informed a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Friday.

Recording identical victories after the referee stopped contest (RSC) in the first round, Pranjal Yadav (70kg) and Muskan (75kg) sealed their spots in the last four. While Pranjal will clash with the talented Amullya of Karnataka, Muskan of Haryana will take on Sharvir Shetty who is also from Karnataka. Other pugilists from Haryana who will take to the ring to compete in the semifinals are Asian Junior champion Kirti (+81kg) alongside Bhawna Sharma (48kg), Mohini (52kg), Tanu (54kg), Priya (57kg) and Ankur Yadav (63kg).

Two-time Asian junior champion Nikita Chand (60kg) secured a hard-fought 5:2 win on points against Sakshi of Haryana and made her way to the semi-finals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

