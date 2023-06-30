Left Menu

Soccer-Man Utd still in discussions with keeper De Gea as contract runs out

The BBC reported that De Gea is getting married this weekend and any new deal will not be signed until he resumes face-to-face talks at United. United have also been linked with a move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2023 00:33 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 23:28 IST
Soccer-Man Utd still in discussions with keeper De Gea as contract runs out
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United remain in discussions with goalkeeper David De Gea even as the Spaniard's contract with the Old Trafford side expires on Friday, the Premier League club said. De Gea, who joined United in 2011 when Alex Ferguson was manager, is the current squad's longest-serving player having made nearly 550 appearances for the club.

"David De Gea's contract is due to run out but discussions remain open with the long-serving keeper," United said in a statement. De Gea won his second Premier League Golden Glove last season after he kept 17 clean sheets but the four-time club player of the year has come under the microscope for his shortcomings and errors in recent years.

The 32-year-old shot-stopper is one of the highest-paid players at the club according to British media but has not featured for Spain since 2020. The BBC reported that De Gea is getting married this weekend and any new deal will not be signed until he resumes face-to-face talks at United.

United have also been linked with a move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in older adults; US FDA approves BioMarin's gene therapy for hemophilia A and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in o...

 Global
2
Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic; Indiana's top court allows near-total abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for fu...

 Global
4
Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rules

Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rul...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023