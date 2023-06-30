Left Menu

Verstappen takes pole in qualifying; Leclerc gives tough fight

Red Bull F1 team driver Max Verstappen took pole position in the Austrian Grand Prix qualifying on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 30-06-2023 23:36 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 23:36 IST
Verstappen takes pole in qualifying; Leclerc gives tough fight
Max Verstappen in action (Twitter: Photo/redbullracing). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

Red Bull F1 team driver Max Verstappen took pole position in the Austrian Grand Prix qualifying on Friday. In the qualifying, Max Verstappen defeated Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc to take the first position.

Leclerc gave Max Verstappen a tough fight, but in the end, the Red Bull driver prevailed. Two-time world champions Max Verstappen finished the qualifying with a timing of 1:04.391 to hold the provisional pole.

Leclerc kept the pressure on Verstappen as he finished the qualifying just 0.048s short of Max Verstappen's timing. Leclerc's teammate, Carlos Sainz finished third behind his team-mate, with the Italian squad showing signs of overcoming their early-season struggles.

As per the official website of Sky Sports, "Lando Norris produced a brilliant display to take fourth in his upgraded McLaren, finishing a place ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who appeared to maximise his Mercedes' performance as team-mate George Russell also made a surprise Q2 exit." It further stated, "Lance Stroll out-qualified team-mate Fernando Alonso for just the second time this season as the Aston Martin duo finished sixth and seventh respectively."

It stated further, "Nico Hulkenberg made it through to Q3 for a third successive race as he took eighth for Haas, while Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Williams' Alex Albon rounded out the top 10." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in older adults; US FDA approves BioMarin's gene therapy for hemophilia A and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in o...

 Global
2
Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic; Indiana's top court allows near-total abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for fu...

 Global
4
Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rules

Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rul...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023