Verstappen takes pole in qualifying; Leclerc gives tough fight

Red Bull F1 team driver Max Verstappen took pole position in the Austrian Grand Prix qualifying on Friday. In the qualifying, Max Verstappen defeated Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc to take the first position.

Leclerc gave Max Verstappen a tough fight, but in the end, the Red Bull driver prevailed. Two-time world champions Max Verstappen finished the qualifying with a timing of 1:04.391 to hold the provisional pole.

Leclerc kept the pressure on Verstappen as he finished the qualifying just 0.048s short of Max Verstappen's timing. Leclerc's teammate, Carlos Sainz finished third behind his team-mate, with the Italian squad showing signs of overcoming their early-season struggles.

As per the official website of Sky Sports, "Lando Norris produced a brilliant display to take fourth in his upgraded McLaren, finishing a place ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who appeared to maximise his Mercedes' performance as team-mate George Russell also made a surprise Q2 exit." It further stated, "Lance Stroll out-qualified team-mate Fernando Alonso for just the second time this season as the Aston Martin duo finished sixth and seventh respectively."

It stated further, "Nico Hulkenberg made it through to Q3 for a third successive race as he took eighth for Haas, while Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Williams' Alex Albon rounded out the top 10." (ANI)

