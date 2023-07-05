Soccer-Atletico sign Turkey's Soyuncu on four-year deal

Left Menu

Atletico Madrid have signed Turkey defender Caglar Soyuncu on a four-year deal, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday, after the player's contract with relegated Leicester City expired. Soyuncu and six more players left Leicester when their contracts expired in June, following the club's relegation from the Premier League. The 27-year-old joined Leicester from German Bundesliga side Freiburg in 2018 and made more than 130 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The 27-year-old joined Leicester from German Bundesliga side Freiburg in 2018 and made more than 130 appearances for the club in all competitions. Soyuncu has earned more than 50 caps with Turkey, since his debut in a friendly against Sweden in March 2016.

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

