Wimbledon: Iga Swiatek destroys Sara Sorribes Tormo, reaches third round

World No.1 Iga Swiatek progressed to the third round for the third straight season as she overpowered Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo at the ongoing Wimbledon 2023 on Wednesday.

Iga Swiatek (Photo: . Image Credit: ANI
World No.1 Iga Swiatek progressed to the third round for the third straight season as she overpowered Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo at the ongoing Wimbledon 2023 on Wednesday. Swiatek, who was making her first appearance on Centre Court this year, defeated 84th-ranked Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 6-0 in a match that just lasted for only 69 minutes.

Swiatek was the more aggressive of the two on Wednesday, easily outrunning Sorribes Tormo's world-class footspeed and defence. Swiatek had 26 wins to the Spaniard's three in the match. The World No.1 was also fairly trouble-free on serve, winning 83 per cent of points on her first delivery. Swiatek surrendered her serve with a 2-0 lead, but she never faced a break point after that.

Swiatek was even more dominant while returning the Sorribes Tormo second serve, winning 87 per cent of the time. Swiatek won the last eight games in a row by converting five of her eight break points. Swiatek is now one win away from reaching the second week of Wimbledon for the second time, after reaching the Round of 16 in 2021. Swiatek has failed to reach the quarterfinals or semifinals of any major tournament.

In the third round, Swiatek will face either Diane Parry of France or No.30 seed Petra Martic of Croatia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

