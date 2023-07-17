Tennis-Strycova wins doubles title with Hsieh on her farewell at Wimbledon

Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova captured their second Wimbledon women's doubles title in four years by defeating third seeds Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens 7-5 6-4 under a closed Centre Court roof on Sunday. The Taiwan-Czech 37-year-olds, who also triumphed together in 2019, sealed the first set after Australian Hunter slapped a forehand into the net.

With Strycova set to retire after this year's U.S. Open, Hsieh made sure her partner got the perfect send-off from Wimbledon as she blazed a crosscourt winner on their second match point to the seal the title. "I couldn't ask for a better finish," said Strycova, who reached the Wimbledon singles semi-finals in 2019.

The doubles title was Hsieh's fourth at Wimbledon, having also teamed up with Belgian Mertens in 2021 and China's Peng Shuai in 2013.

