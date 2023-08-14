Left Menu

Chennaiyin FC advances to quarters of Durand Cup 2023 with dominating 3-0 victory over Triubhuwan Army

The opening goal was scored in the 22nd minute after Connor Shields set up winger Farukh Choudhary with a precise pass as the Indian forward scored his first goal for the club. Rahim Ali then extended the lead with his goal from the penalty spot in the 39th minute before Rafael Crivellaro struck in the 83rd minute to seal the victory for his side.

ANI | Updated: 14-08-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 19:59 IST
Chennaiyin FC advances to quarters of Durand Cup 2023 with dominating 3-0 victory over Triubhuwan Army
Chennaiyin FC players (Image: ISL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennaiyin FC have continued their dominance in the ongoing Durand Cup 2023 with a commanding 3-0 victory against Tribhuwan Army to advance to the quarter-finals at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Monday. The opening goal was scored in the 22nd minute after Connor Shields set up winger Farukh Choudhary with a precise pass as the Indian forward scored his first goal for the club. Rahim Ali then extended the lead with his goal from the penalty spot in the 39th minute before Rafael Crivellaro struck in the 83rd minute to seal the victory for his side.

According to an press release, Owen Coyle's men began the match with high intensity and came close to breaking the deadlock in the 9th minute when a cross from Connor Shields found Farukh Choudhary for an instant attempt that narrowly missed its mark. Chennaiyin FC's relentless pursuit paid off in the 22nd minute when Shields played an accurate cut-back pass to Farukh who deftly put the ball in the back of the net to score his debut goal for the club. The Marina Machans doubled their lead in the 39th minute when striker Jordan Murray was brought down inside the box and the team was awarded a penalty which was converted confidently by Rahim Ali. The second half saw Chennaiyin FC maintain their momentum with Shields delivering another precise cross into the box to set up Rahim Ali for a header that was inches away from the goal.

However, the icing on the cake came in the 83rd minute, when the returning star Rafael Crivellaro produced a moment of individual brilliance by unleashing a stunning long-range strike that found the back of the net, sealing the victory for Chennaiyin FC. The triumphant performance was also marked by a well-deserved clean sheet that was earned by a collective resolute display from the team's defence. Chennaiyin FC will aim to finish their group stage campaign unbeaten as they gear up to take on Delhi FC in their final Group E fixture on August 18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023