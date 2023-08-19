Left Menu

The World No. 2 Djokovic will face Alexander Zverev on Saturday. 

ANI | Updated: 19-08-2023 15:22 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 15:22 IST
Novak Djokovic outclasses Taylor Fritz, sets Alexander Zverev showdown in Cincinnati SFs
Novak Djokovic (Photo: ATP Tour/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Novak Djokovic produced the finest performance at the Centre Court to outclass Taylor Fritz, registering a victory against the home favourite at the Cincinnati Masters. The Serbian dominated early and late in a 6-0, 6-4 victory over the American, overcoming an early break deficit in set two to reach the Cincinnati semi-finals. The World No. 2 Djokovic will face Alexander Zverev on Saturday.

"Every match is a new match, a new challenge for both of us. We never faced each other here. Obviously being the No. 1 American, he gets a lot of crowd support," ATP quoted Djokovic as saying about Fritz. "I just managed to get off the blocks really strong, played an almost perfect, flawless first set. Then I started off really poorly in the second and handed him the break, but from 2-4 down I played really four solid games in the second. Just overall a great performance," he added.

From 2-4, the Serbian regained his prime form, racing through the final four games and into the semi-finals in just over an hour. Djokovic dominated the baseline rallies with accurate ball-striking throughout and never let Fritz stamp his dominance on the match with his powerful backcourt game. With the exception of a brief purple patch at the opening of the second set, the American was unable to produce his best tennis in the face of Djokovic's constant prodding.

The Serbian, who has not lost more than four games in a set in his three victories this week, is improving with each encounter. "That's something I'm wishing for, that every day I raise the bar slightly more, the level of tennis. That's what's happening during the tournament. I played three great matches and each day has been a better feeling on the court overall. So hopefully the same trajectory can continue," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

