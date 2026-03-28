Djokovic Withdraws From Monte Carlo Masters Amid Injury Concerns
Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Monte Carlo Masters, weeks after missing the Miami Open. The 24-time Grand Slam winner is addressing a right shoulder injury. This marks his continued absence following a loss at the BNP Paribas Open. Fans await his return to competitive play.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Monaco | Updated: 28-03-2026 09:25 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 09:25 IST
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Novak Djokovic has officially withdrawn from the upcoming Monte Carlo Masters due to an ongoing right shoulder injury. This decision comes after his absence from the Miami Open.
The clay-court tournament conveyed their best wishes for Djokovic's recovery via an Instagram post, though it did not provide further details on the 38-year-old's withdrawal.
The tennis champion, who last played at the BNP Paribas Open and lost to Jack Draper, has not addressed the withdrawal on his social media platforms. His fans hope for a swift recovery and return to the courts.