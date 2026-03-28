Djokovic Withdraws From Monte Carlo Masters Amid Injury Concerns

Novak Djokovic has officially withdrawn from the upcoming Monte Carlo Masters due to an ongoing right shoulder injury. This decision comes after his absence from the Miami Open.

The clay-court tournament conveyed their best wishes for Djokovic's recovery via an Instagram post, though it did not provide further details on the 38-year-old's withdrawal.

The tennis champion, who last played at the BNP Paribas Open and lost to Jack Draper, has not addressed the withdrawal on his social media platforms. His fans hope for a swift recovery and return to the courts.